Sundowns blow away Gallants on Heritage Day

Manqoba Mngqithi's charges are tied on six points with Orlando Pirates but top the log on goal difference.

Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated Heritage Day in style with a dominant 4-1 win over Marumo Gallants in a Betway Premiership clash at Loftus Versveld on Tuesday afternoon.



The free-scoring Brazilians have now found the back of the net 14 times in four matches after a slow start to the season.

Tashreeq Matthews, Iqraam Rayners, Lucas Ribeiro and Sphelele Mkhulise were all on the scoresheet for Sundowns while Gabadinho Mhango scored what proved to be Bahlabani ba Ntwa’s consolation goal.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s charges are tied on six points with Orlando Pirates but top the log on goal difference. It will be a morale booster ahead of the blockbuster clash against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau were still missing from the match-day squad for a fourth match in a row since they returned from international duty about two weeks ago. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will certainly be worried about the lack of game time for two key players ahead of next month’s back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo.

Sundowns wasted no time in getting their noses in front when Matthews opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a left-footed strike following a cross by Thapelo Morena from the right. Matthews turned provider in the 34th minute when he popped up on the left to feed Iqraam Rayners who smashed home their second of the afternoon.

Rayners has hit the ground running since joining the Tshwane giants from Stellenbosch FC last month. It was his third goal in as many matches to help his team go into the half time break with a 2-0 lead without really getting into second gear against Gallants.

Ribeiro extended Sundowns’ lead three minute after the restart before Mkhulise came off the bench to join the scoring party with 20 min left on the clock. Matthews dispossessed substitute goalkeeper Nicholas Mlambo off the ball and Mkhulise pounced to put his side 4-0 up. Mlambo came on for the injured Daniel Akpeyi and he was clearly caught napping on the ball inside his own box.

Mhango scored at the death to put a bit of a stain on what was otherwise a flawless performance by the defending champions. The goal came a minute after he was denied from the penalty spot by Ronwen Williams.

Gallants coach Dan Malesela is skating on thin ice following yet another defeat to leave his side rooted to the bottom of the log standings. This was his side’s third loss on the trot after coming up short against Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows.