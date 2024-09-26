Nabi vows Kaizer Chiefs will make more signings in January

'We haven't finished changing the squad, this is normal,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs will return in the January transfer window to sign more players, as they look to build a squad capable of getting Amakhosi back to where they belong.

Chiefs will play Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium tomorrow in the Betway Premiership, taking on a side that has become the benchmark for success in South African football, winning the league title seven seasons in a row.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, have fallen on hard times. Chiefs have failed to win a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware in nine season. The ended last season in 10th place in the league.

Good early signs for Nabi’s Chiefs

The early signs, however, have been good for Nabi and Chiefs’ signings, with Amakhosi, like Sundowns, winning their first two games of the new campaign. New players like Gaston Sirino, Bradley Cross, Ignacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley have all impressed.

“I think we haven’t finished changing the squad, this is normal,” said Nabi yesterday, at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s match.

“For all decisions, the direction of my eyes is for the best for Chiefs. It is not to be friendly, not to be emotional. For that reason, moving the squad won’t stop window after window.

“Maybe for a player not at our level there will be another opportunity, they will be out.

“People were pushing to see a striker before the last window (closed), but the opportunities were very bad.

“In October we don’t play many games, and then there is November and December, and after that (in January) a new window will open, and we will have the opportunity to scout the world for the best players.”

For now, however, Nabi will focus on trying to get his current squad a result against Sundowns.

By yesterday afternoon, 44 000 tickets had been sold for the game, already almost doubling the attendance from last season’s corresponding fixture.

Chiefs get sell out crowds

This follows capacity crowds for Chiefs’ away games at Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, showing that Amakhosi fans certainly seem to be starting to believe.

“Maybe the fans like my personality, I am honest, with big passion,” added Nabi.

“Maybe they know me from Tanzania and Morocco. I have a big opportunity to coach this club, and achieve the objectives of this club. If I achieve these objectives maybe I will stop my career.”

Nabi is slightly concerned about the amount of time his side have had to prepare for Sundowns, having only arrived back from Durban yesterday afternoon.

“I think maybe we don’t have time to prepare correctly for this game. This is my problem,” added the Chiefs coach.

“It was not possible to talk about the Sundowns game before AmaZulu. This would not be professional. We came directly here (to the press conference) from the airport, and we have one day to prepare. But not to worry, we will give 100 percent.”