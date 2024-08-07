Mokwana confirms Chiefs and Sundowns interest

Mokwana is confident that he made the right decision to Esperance.

Newly-signed Esperance attacker Elias Mokwana has confirmed interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mokwana, who was linked with Chiefs and Sundowns, has signed a three-year deal with Esperance that will see the Bafana Bafana midfielder remain with the Tunisian giants until June 2027.

“There were some teams that wanted me like Sundowns and Chiefs, but for myself, I wanted to move away from home to get more exposure,” said Mokwana during an interview with Taraji TV.

“We all know in Africa that Esperance is one of the biggest clubs in the world. So, I just wanted to come here to experience it and give my all. I’m a winner, I’m a player that likes to play on the line, take on the defenders, create opportunities for my teammates and score some goals for myself.”

While some are sceptical about the move, Mokwana is confident that he made the right decision to snub Chiefs and Sundowns and join Esperance.

“Some at home think it’s a bad move, but I really think it’s a great move. To play for one of the biggest clubs in the world…hopefully, I will continue working hard so I can open doors for the ones that are back home so they can come here and enjoy.”



The Bafana midfielder is happy with the reception he got in Tunisia and is looking forward to realising his dream of playing in the CAF Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Everyone since I got here from the airport to the hotel, when I got to meet the players, it was a wonderful experience.

“Even the fans, [the club] has got such a great fan base which I’m looking forward to playing in front of at the stadium.

“I feel great. It’s like a dream come true because I’ve always dreamt of playing in the CAF Champions League and Club World Cup and World Cups. So, me coming here, it’s a dream come true,” concluded Mokwana.