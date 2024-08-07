Mngqithi explains why Sundowns released Sirino

“To be honest, I like Gaston a lot, but in life, we must also allow for succession to take place,” said Mngqithi.

Gaston Sirino was released by Mamelodi Sundowns at a the end of last season (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed why the Brazilians let go of Gaston Sirino.

Sirino, who has since joined Kaizer Chiefs on a two-year deal, was released by Sundowns at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Mngqithi said Sirino’s positional restrictions led to the decision to release him.



ALSO READ: Khumalo shares views on Sirino’s move to Chiefs

“To be honest, I like Gaston a lot, but in life, we must also allow for succession to take place,” said Mngqithi.

Mnqhithi went on to mention some of the young players who could benefit from the absence of Sirino.

“When you look at the players that we have signed, now we are trying to have Mabena also becoming a dominant feature in our team. Maseko is becoming a dominant feature in our team. We’ve got Kutlwano, who is also doing very well.

“We’ve got Lesiba Nku, who is also doing well. We’ve got Kodisang, we’ve got Lucas Ribeiro in these wide channels.”

“Gaston cannot play as a nine, or maybe as a false nine. In a three-man midfield, he’s also not going to be there. So, we don’t want to stifle the growth and the development of youngsters,” commented Mngqithi.

Will Sundowns miss Sirino?

Asked whether Sundowns are going to miss the Uruguayan, Mngqithi said: “The truth of the matter is that he’s still a very good player and discipline-wise, he’s very disciplined. However, we must also allow for the succession to take place.



ALSO READ: Mngqithi and Sundowns set sights on Champions League

“I think the players we have signed are going to maybe prove whether it was a wrong decision for the club to let him go. Or it was the right decision, but let’s just wait and see.”