Mngqithi reveals Maseko’s new role at Sundowns

Along with other sweeping changes Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has made to the team, don’t be alarmed to see Thapelo Maseko play as a striker against Polokwane City on Sunday.

Mngqithi confirmed that the left winger will be deployed in a more central role this season.



The Brazilians will be at home to Rise and Shine in the MTN8 quarterfinal match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana international made his name at SuperSport United playing on the wing before a big money move to Sundowns last season where he continued to flourish.



Maseko was named the Most Valuable Player in the inaugural African Football League last year after ending the tournament as a joint-top scorer despite playing out wide.

“I also played Maseko a lot as a striker in Austria. I’m happy with what I saw because I have some question marks in him as a winger but I think as a striker he’s got something to give,” Mngqithi said before likening him to former players Khama Billiat and Percy Tau.

“Many people believe he’s very strong in dribbling but I don’t think so. I think he’s very strong with the space behind because of the pace that he has and he’s got a very good finish so those two things make him very dangerous playing as a number 9.

“He’s also very strong to be honest and he scored some very interesting goals both in training and against Al Arabi and the Sekhukhune game before we left. I believe he’s got a very good finishing ability but not so much the dribbling ability people think he has. He can play like Khama and sometimes close to Percy but you must know that he’s a little bit powerful physically.”

Masandawana fans will also get a glimpse of new striker Arthur Sales. Mngqithi is expecting a big season from the Brazilian who joined the Tshwane giants from Belgian club Lommel SK.

“He’s got a very good leap but what I like about him the most is that he’s got a very good first touch and he’s got an eye for a goal as well,” Mngqithi revealed.

“But more than anything, I think he’s a very intelligent striker and he sees things early and he gets into positions at the right time. He’s not there before the ball gets played and that makes him very dangerous. He’s left-footed but I saw him use his right and that is very encouraging for me.

“I’m not sure about the adaptation because sometimes our league is too fast for these guys but because of his good personality and good work ethic, it will be easier for him to get along with the group.”