Mokwena hails Morena as top footballer with incredible attitude

Ntokozo Gumede

Thapelo Morena has been playing second fiddle to Khuliso Mudau this season as far as the right-back position is concerned.



However, he showed his coaches that he still possesses the quality that attracted Downs to the 29-year-old, when he saved Masandawana’s blushes in the Caf Champions League on Saturday night.

Sundowns let a lead slip in a thrilling Group B encounter against Al-Ahly, and saw themselves trailing until Morena came off the bench to level matters for Rulani Mokwena’s side, making sure that Downs returned to the country with a point as the contest finished in a 2-2 draw.



“It was difficult to have Thapelo on the bench for this game because he has been good for us. He came in with an important goal and that shows that he is a top footballer with an incredible attitude,” said Sundowns head coach Mokwena.



“Al-Ahly made us work really hard for the point. We wanted three points but it is never easy against Al-Ahly and we had to give them a lot of respect,” he added. Downs still sit at the summit of Group B with seven points.

Gallants wounded in Algeria

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants, the other PSL team playing in Caf competitions – they are in the group stages of the Confederation Cup – suffered their first loss this weekend.



Gallants were beaten 2-0 by Algerian side USM Alger, who now top the group. However, Marumo coach Raymond Mdaka believes that the tables will turn when Alger visit this country next week.



“It was a good game and we learnt a number of things. We don’t underestimate them, they are a good team but with what we have seen, we will be able to deal with them better when we play them in the second round.



“One thing for sure is that the approach might be very different from how we played against them in this past game.”



“This place is cold, it is not as hot as South Africa. When they come to us, it will be very different weather, which might work to our advantage,” added Mdaka.