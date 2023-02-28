Sundowns preparing new offer for Andile Jali

Mgosi Squad

Word reaching Phakaaathi is that Andile Jali looks set to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns, as the club are believed to be preparing a new deal for the influential midfielder.



Jali’s current deal expires at the end of the season and we have been informed that the player’s camp have not yet entertained any interest from other clubs as their priority is to keep Jali at Sundowns.



However, the other side of the coin suggests that the former Orlando Pirates midfielder is unhappy about the fact that Downs waited this long to make any form of commitment to him.



“It is natural for a player to feel aggrieved because Jali had many options to stay abroad but Sundowns pushed hard to sign him, and then now, while he is still at his peak, they no longer show the same appetite,” said a source.

“It is common for players to feel frustrated when their clubs do not show appreciation for their efforts, especially when they have the opportunity to move elsewhere. Jali’s situation is no exception, and it highlights the delicate balance between player and club loyalty. Sundowns pushed hard to sign Jali in the first place, they must also recognize his continued value to the team and make a commitment to keep him for the foreseeable future,” the source added.



Overall, the future of Jali at Chloorkop remains uncertain, but there are strong indications that the club is preparing to offer him a new deal.



Regardless of the outcome, Jali’s story is a reminder of the complex dynamics at play in professional sports and the importance of showing appreciation for the contributions of players who have given their all to the team.

Jali might entertain teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United, who are understood to have shown interest in the Matatiele-born midfielder.

