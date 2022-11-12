Sundowns get sweet revenge against Pirates and win Carling Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It was a sweet revenge for Mamelodi Sundowns, as they hammered 10-man Orlando Pirates 4-0 in the final of the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Downs were aiming to settle the score having suffered a 3-0 loss against Bucs in the semi-finals of the MTN8, which was eventually won by Pirates a week ago.

The Pretoria based team got their revenge in style, as they dominated the tie despite suffering injury blows of Bradley Ralani and Hashim Domingo, while Pirates’ defender Tapelo Xoki got a red card with everything happening inside the first 20 minutes of the match.

While the Downs bench were still thinking about their injuries, Sphelele Mkhulise capitalised from a Pirates sloppy defending as he found himself inside the Bucs box and scored the opening goal to put the Pretoria side in the lead in the 23rd minute.

Pirates had a promising attack towards the half-hour mark after a good counter-attack with Eva Nga on the right side, but the striker couldn’t find anyone inside the Brazilians’ box.

But, Downs intentions were very clear coming into this match, and they went on to extend their lead through Grant Kekana, before Cassius Mailula made it 3-0.

Pirates were found wanting and couldn’t break Bafana Ba Style at the back, and eventually, Downs went into the break with a comfortable lead.

Pirates had to throw everything at their opponents for any chance of coming back, but things weren’t just working out for them.

As the Sea Robbers continued to struggle, Mailula added more pain for the Buccaneers with a well taken shot from outside the box to make it four for the Brazilians and registered his brace with about 24 minutes still left to play.

Sundowns went on to manage the game, while Pirates were eager to get at least a consolation goal, but it just wasn’t to be for Jose Riveiro’s troops.

Downs went on to lift the Carling Cup having beaten AmaZulu FC 3-0 in the semi-final, while Pirates reached the last stage after beating their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs 6-5 on penalties after the match ended in a goalless draw.