Motsepe feels ‘privileged’ after donating multipurpose sports court

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns along with Nedbank and the Sports Trust donated a multipurpose sports court at Soshanguve Secondary School in Pretoria, with the Brazilians choosing the school as their beneficiary after winning the Nedbank Cup last season.

Club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe says it is a privilege for Sundowns to have chosen the school for the donation.

“Everyone at Mamelodi Sundowns football club feels a deep sense of gratitude to have the privilege of nominating Soshanguve Secondary as the recipient of the multi-purpose sports court. The Nedbank Cup is a magical knockout tournament that gives teams from all divisions the opportunity to write their own history and claim glory,” said Motsepe.

“As this year’s champions, we would like to thank Nedbank and the PSL for another scintillating instalment of the competition, as well as all our opponents’ enroute to our final victory. The Nedbank Cup lives up to its title as “The One” because as we lift this trophy as champions, we also have the honour of uplifting our communities – thanks to The Sports Trust.”

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa was also present at the donation ceremony and believes such initiatives are good since they give kids good sports facilities.

“I am elated to join the Soshanguve South Secondary School in thanking Nedbank and The Sports Trust for the awarding of a much-needed multipurpose sports court, which was facilitated through the generosity of Mamelodi Sundowns, for winning the Nedbank Cup 2022. Programmes like these assists in reversing the trend of transporting children to facilities located outside their residential areas,” said Mthethwa.

Nedbank and The Sports Trust’s Soccer Development Programme has been running since 2010 and provides much-needed sporting kits and equipment to disadvantaged schools within South Africa, giving their learners the opportunity to participate in sport.