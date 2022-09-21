Kekana will always have an open door at Sundowns – Motsepe

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman, Tlhopane “Tlhopie” Motsepe says the club will always reserve a place for a legend like Hlompho Kekana, who served the club for about 10 years.



ALSO READ: Mass player exodus expected at Sundowns

After Kekana was honoured with an official farewell by Downs, he revealed that he would love to be involved with the team in a different capacity. However, he is currently under the employ of South Africa’s national broadcaster as a football analyst.

“Hlompho will always have an open door at Sundowns and it is important to know how he feels about the club because we also feel the same way,” said Motsepe.

“We are going to work very well to make sure that when you see Hlompho with the club, it is a position that fits the wonderful skills and ability that he has.

“We are happy that he is doing a wonderful job on television, I enjoy watching him as an analyst. But there is also enough time to contribute to the football club and to explore other things in football, and we will help him,” the Sundowns boss added.

Sundowns chairman and Hlompho Kekana share and embrace at latter’s farewell. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Motsepe also confirmed that, indeed, talks are underway between the two parties and Kekana might be given the role he was offered when his contract with Sundowns ended a season ago.

“We are in good talks and we have always said that the day he hangs up his boots would be the day where we have a proper discussion about where he wants to take things now.

“It is always important to give thanks to those who have played an important role in the club. It is also important to take into account what he has done and the amount of time he has committed to Sundowns and delivering titles,” said the Sundowns chairman.

ALSO READ: SuperSport coach Hunt keen on Chiefs midfielder Nange

He added: “I don’t think people who support other teams would say a person like Hlompho should not get the time to be recognized and thanked. It is also about setting the right traditions at the club so that the youngsters can see how the club says thank you to.”