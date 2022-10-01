Pirates versus Sundowns – will it be an Erasmus, Shalulile show?

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in a much anticipated MTN8 semifinals first leg clash at Orlando Stadium this afternoon.

Pirates fans will be hoping that former Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus will help them overcome Sundowns, while Downs fans will be keen to see Peter Shalulile continue with his scoring form.



Erasmus will certainly be the man to watch going into this game with a lot to prove against his former club having left Sundowns on the last day of the transfer window to re-join Pirates.

The Buccaneers haven’t had a consistent goal-poacher for a while and with Erasmus back at the club, there is a lot of hope that goals will start coming in especially looking at the impact he did the last time when he was at the Soweto giants.

Meanwhile, at Sundowns, Shalulile just continues to be the shining for the Pretoria outfit and he is always eager to find the back of the net. The Namibian international has proved to be the best striker in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in the last three seasons and he just can’t stop scoring.

He is definitely the danger man for Sundowns going into this match and scoring at Orlando would be a huge boost for him and his team to have an advantage going into the second leg.

Erasmus and Shalulile are certainly the players to watch in this tie and they have it in them to make a difference for their respective teams in this game.