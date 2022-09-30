Mngqithi sizes up Pirates ahead of MTN8 showdown

Ntokozo Gumede

Manqoba Mngqithi says Mamelodi Sundowns’ experience in the Caf Champions League has taught them to never wait for the second-leg to perform.

Masandawana are in Soweto to take on Orlando Pirates in the first-leg of the MTN8 semifinal and the Downs mentor insists that they want to do their best in the first tie.

“We are not going there to sit back and watch them play in front of us, it is not what we are intending to do. We are not going to Orlando to try and come back with a draw and hope to win the second-leg.

“We are too experienced in that space of two-legged affairs. We will give it our best shot and if we bring our A-game and the hunger, I think we will do well,” said the Sundowns co-head coach.

Mngqithi has analysed the Buccaneers as a team that does well without the ball, and with Masandawana being a ball-playing side, the Sundowns mentor is not sure how Pirates will approach the game but does not expect Jose Riveiro’s side to sit back entirely.

“There is a lot of positive work that has been done at Pirates, you can never take that for granted. But the statistics say they are still a transitional team and they are a team that does better when they don’t have much of the ball,” said Mngqithi.

“But they are playing at home in front of their supporters and they are expected to take control of the game and it might be embarrassing for them if they don’t have the ball at home.

“It’s a catch 22 situation because the games that they have won are games where they had less possession of the ball. It will be an interesting game and I am looking forward to a nice game of football with lots of goals,” he added.

Mngqithi went on to emphasise on Downs’ desire to keep the MTN8 trophy at Chloorkop but added that they cannot underestimate the Sea Robbers’ hunger for silverware.

“We have not played Pirates this season so we don’t know what they can offer in this match. All we want is to make sure that we go to the next stage of the competition. We need to tread very carefully and we know that Pirates won’t be an easy assignment but we have to do our work with humility. We are not entitled to win in Orlando.”