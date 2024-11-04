Nabi blames experience over youth after Chiefs cup exit

'We believe that it’s a learning curve for those youngsters,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi believes Kaizer Chiefs’ more experienced players need to take most of the responsibility for the side’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals.

The Chiefs head coach has put plenty of faith in younger players this season and to a large extent it has worked for him.

Mfundo Vilakazi scored a spectacular winner against Marumo Gallants, Mduduzi Shabalala’s double saved Chiefs a point against Magesi FC, Wandile Duba has impressed at times on the wing, and so has Samkelo Zwane in central midfield.

Zwane’s Chiefs mistake

On Saturday, however, Zwane was under the spotlight after his poor error helped hand Sundowns their opening goal. The 22 year old conceded possession in a poor area in front of his defence and Sundowns sprang forward, with Lucas Ribeiro winning a penalty after a foul in the box from Njabulo Blom.

“Zwane is a young player, and he still has all his years ahead of him. He’s going to improve,” Nabi told reporters after the game.

“And Zwane was not the worst player on the field. There were others, and more experienced than him. That’s why we need to encourage our players. Those experienced … need to take responsibility.”

“We believe that it’s a learning curve for those youngsters,” added Nabi.

“With these kinds of big games, the experienced players, they need to take responsibility. Today, there was something that they didn’t hold on to. Aall those young players, they are looking up to those who are more experienced, having played these kinds of games a hundred times.”

Nabi will at least have time to do more work on the training field, as Chiefs now do not play again until after the international break. Amakhosi’s next Betway Premiership match is at home to Richards Bay on November 27.

Nabi’s Chiefs to-do list

The Chiefs coach will have plenty on his ‘to do’ list, such as how to get his central midfield functioning efficiently, and how to fix defensive frailties that have come to the fore of late.

Amakhosi could also do with addressing disciplinary issues in the side. Against Sundowns, Angolan defender Inacio Miguel had only just returned from a one-match suspension, after picking up four yellow cards in his first few games in a Chiefs shirt.

He then picked up another two yellow cards at FNB Stadium against Masandawana, and will now serve a two-match ban.