Are Kaizer Chiefs heading for another crisis?

The 'process' under Nasreddine Nabi has quickly flatlined.

Kaizer Chiefs fans currently have more questions than answers about their side’s progress. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

If Kaizer Chiefs needed a reminder of just how far they have fallen behind Mamelodi Sundowns, boy did they get it on Saturday.

Amakhosi were totally dismantled by Masandawana in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals. The 4-0 scoreline actually flattered Nasreddine Nabi’s team.

Chiefs could have seen six

Any hope Chiefs might have gleaned from an encouraging performance against Sundowns (albeit also in defeat) in the Betway Premiership on September 28 was put to bed in the first half. The opening period was so one-sided Sundowns could easily have been leading 6-0 at the break.

Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi apologised to the Chiefs fans after the game. But some of the supporters attending these games at FNB Stadium need to take a long hard look at themselves.

Invading the pitch and throwing bottles onto the field is only going to cost your club money. It could even lead to the Premier Soccer League making Chiefs play another game behind closed doors.

Chiefs played Cape Town Spurs without fans last November as punishment for supporter misbehaviour. And Amakhosi have already been fined this season. Their fans also threw bottles onto the field towards the end of the league defeat to Sundowns.

As for Nabi the Tunisian has consistently pleaded for patience, as he tries to build a competitive side.

There were good early signs this season, but the ‘process’ has quickly flatlined. In the build up to Saturday’s game Amakhosi were beaten by SuperSport United. They then needed two late goals to get a point against Magesi FC.

Sundowns can beat anyone on the continent on their day, but the way they sliced through Chiefs with such ease has to be a worry for Nabi and his coaching staff.

Amakhosi need a quick recovery

Chiefs need to regroup fast because as much as this is a process for Nabi, there still needs to be signs of improvement.

They do now have an international break to work on the training field, with their next league game at home to Richards Bay only on November 27.

But lose that game and the first talk of another Chiefs crisis may well start to surface.