Otladisa set for Orlando Pirates exit

'There have been some inquiries for Otladisa and Gallants are not the only ones after him,' a source close to the player said.

Katlego Otladisa is on the verge of leaving Orlando Pirates in January in search of game time. Marumo Gallants are looking to re-sign him on loan for the second half of the season.

It was at Gallants where the 28-year-old rediscovered his form following an injury-plagued career. He has struggled to break into the Buccaneers team since joining them last season.

Competition for places in the Pirates starting XI is tough with Relebohile Mofokeng and Monnapule Saleng being regular starters. Otladisa has found himself further down the pecking order with the emergence of exciting youngster Muhau Nkota and Angolan international Gilberto also being preferred ahead of him.

“There have been some inquiries for Otladisa and Gallants are not the only ones after him, Polokwane City want him too,” a source close to the player said.

“He can add value elsewhere because he’s not playing as a result of other players in his position doing well. At the moment, nothing has been agreed on but he’s likely going to move when the window opens.”

The former Platinum Stars player is yet to make an appearance for Pirates this season. He only made the match-day squad in the 2-0 over SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium last month but was an unused substitute.