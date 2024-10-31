Nabi calls for VAR after Chiefs are held by Magesi

'We believe it is more than time that VAR comes into this beautiful league,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi criticised the officiating after watching his side draw 2-2 with Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.

Chiefs were trailing 2-0 to Clinton Larsen’s newly-promoted side, before Mduduzi Shabalala’s quickfire brace salvaged a point.

Chiefs’ Nabi – It was a penalty

Nabi, however was upset that Chiefs were not awarded a penalty in the second half for a challenge on substitute Wandile Duba inside the penalty area.

“Obviously we are very disappointed, but we have to talk about how the officials are officiating the game,” Nabi told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We believe it is more than time that VAR comes into this beautiful league. We strongly believe it was a penalty on Duba. Everyone has seen the images.

“The second goal they scored, it was a free kick for us, but it becomes a free kick for them and gives them their second goal.”

Edson Chirambadare curled in a superb set piece to put Magesi 2-0 up.

“I don’t want to put pressure on the referees, they are human and they make mistakes. But I urge the body of the league to bring in VAR to help the referees. We feel we are being punished in every game.”

Chiefs’ Nabi – Our issues are obvious

Nabi was again not happy with his own side’s conversion rate in terms of the chances they created.

“Our issues are obvious. Every game we have the most possession and we just need to convert that into scoring goals. We believe in future with that possession if our players can score we will improve. But we are so disappointed because today we lost three points.”