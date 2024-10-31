Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

31 Oct 2024

07:54 am

Nabi calls for VAR after Chiefs are held by Magesi

'We believe it is more than time that VAR comes into this beautiful league,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi - Kaizer Chiefs

Nasreddine Nabi wants VAR introduced in the Premier Soccer League. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi criticised the officiating after watching his side draw 2-2 with Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Shalulile brace gets Sundowns back on winning track

Chiefs were trailing 2-0 to Clinton Larsen’s newly-promoted side, before Mduduzi Shabalala’s quickfire brace salvaged a point.

Chiefs’ Nabi – It was a penalty

Nabi, however was upset that Chiefs were not awarded a penalty in the second half for a challenge on substitute Wandile Duba inside the penalty area.

“Obviously we are very disappointed, but we have to talk about how the officials are officiating the game,” Nabi told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We believe it is more than time that VAR comes into this beautiful league. We strongly believe it was a penalty on Duba. Everyone has seen the images.

“The second goal they scored, it was a free kick for us, but it becomes a free kick for them and gives them their second goal.”

Edson Chirambadare curled in a superb set piece to put Magesi 2-0 up.

“I don’t want to put pressure on the referees, they are human and they make mistakes. But I urge the body of the league to bring in VAR to help the referees. We feel we are being punished in every game.”

ALSO READ: Shabalala snatches a point for Chiefs

Chiefs’ Nabi – Our issues are obvious

Nabi was again not happy with his own side’s conversion rate in terms of the chances they created.

“Our issues are obvious. Every game we have the most possession and we just need to convert that into scoring goals. We believe in future with that possession if our players can score we will improve. But we are so disappointed because today we lost three points.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Sars boss Edward Kieswetter warns of lower tax revenue collection
Lotto Another player wins R103.6 million Lotto jackpot in historic draw
News Horror crash claims nine-year-old girl: PSL star Mogaila turns himself in to police
News ‘They handed me keys to the cells’ – Alleged insurance killer recounts day of arrest
Business Tiger Brands agrees to pay medical bills for listeriosis victims

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES