Shabalala snatches a point for Chiefs against Magesi

The Chiefs midfielder scores twice in two minutes to make it 2-2 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Mduduzi Shabalala dragged Kaizer Chiefs back from the dead against Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership thriller in Polokwane on Wednesday.

Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi could still only manage a point and a 2-2 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium against Clintton Larsen’s top flight newbies.

Magesi had already knocked Orlando Pirates out of the Carling Black Label Knockout. And they looked set for a Soweto double as they built a 2-0 lead against Chiefs.

When former Chiefs winger Edson Chirambadare fired in a free kick for the home side’s second goal with just 18 minutes left, it looked like the game was up. But Shabalala struck twice in two minutes to set up a frantic finish.

Nabi left Gaston Sirino out of the starting line-up. Perhaps the Chiefs coach had one eye on Saturday’s Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

That decision handed Chiefs young gun Mfundo Vilakazi his first start of the sesaon, after some impressive displays from the bench.

Chiefs dominated possession in the early stages. But they were hit by a Magesi sucker punch after just six minutes.

Some lax defending from Amakhosi, who were missing Inacio Miguel through suspension, allowed Wonderboy Makhubu to time his leap perfectly. And Makhubu headed John Mokone’s cross past Fiacre Ntwari.

Chiefs continued press in search of an equaliser, and Shabalala’s shot was easily gathered by Elvis Chipezeze before Vilakazi blasted an effort just over the bar.

Magesi captain and goalkeeper Chipezeze was having a solid game and did well to get to the ball in the 20th minute, as Bradley Cross headed Shabalala’s cross back into the danger area.

Vilakazi’s creative genius came to the fore in the 29th minutes. He skipped away from two Magesi defenders, and played in a superb cross that Ranga Chivaviro should really have done better with. But the Chiefs striker could only head the ball straight at Chipezeze.

Vilakazi crashed another chance just over and Chipezeze also tipped over Rushwin Dortley’s effort. But there was to be no breakthrough for Chiefs heading into the break.

Sirino came on immediately after the break, alongside Ashley Du Preez, with Chivaviro and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo taken off.

But it was Magesi who put pressure on Chiefs at the start of the second half, Edmore Chirambadare’s shot tipped over by Ntwari.

Chiefs fans in the stadium were getting frustrated and their irritation was not helped in the 57th minute. Sirino delivered a brilliant cross, and Bradley Cross, completely unmarked, contrived to head wide.

In the 70th minute, Sirino curled an effort wide, but it was not as if Chiefs were battering at Magesi’s defensive door.

Instead, it was the Limpopo side who doubled their lead in the 72nd minute. Chirambadare stepped up and curled a superb finish through the Chiefs wall, beating Ntwari at his near post.

Chiefs fight back

To their credit, Chiefs kept pushing and in the 76th minute, a good bal from Sirino found Shabalala, who drilled his shot past Chipezeze.

And Amakhosi were level in the 78th minute, Duba’s effort hitting the post but Shabalala crashing the rebound into the corner of the net.