Josephs urges Pirates to apply pressure on inconsistent Sundowns

Josephs has urged Pirates to take advantage of Sundowns' slip-ups in the title race.

Orlando Pirates’ good form in the league has not only brought euphoria amongst the club’s faithful but has also brought some belief that the Buccaneers will finally beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the Betway Premiership title this season.

Pirates are enjoying a good start to the 2024/25 campaign so far winning all six of their league matches and moving to the top of the log with 18 points.

The Buccaneers are three points above the Brazilians, who have won five of their six opening league matches.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Riveiro happy with ‘massive’ win over Galaxy

One of the ‘fans’ who is optimistic about Pirates’ chances of dethroning Sundowns, is former club goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs.

“I understand why we [the fans] feel confident, it’s because the team has been playing well. What I appreciated is the fact that they have kept the coach and his philosophy has been ingrained into the team. And we are looking like a real force as a collective,” said Josephs during an interview with ex-Pirates teammate Lebohang Mokoena on the Soccerbeat podcast.

“And with Sundowns buckling a bit with that one loss [to Polokwane City]. But we must remember that Sundowns have changed coaches but they still have their philosophy, and they still have their culture,” he added.

Josephs has urged Pirates to take advantage of Sundowns’ slip-ups by applying more pressure on them in the league title race.

“It’s maybe a hiccup in the road but gives us the confidence as the Buccaneers knowing that there is a chink in that metal. There’s a possibility there because they used to look invincible whenever they played but now when you see that little crack there, it should give us confidence,” said Josephs.

“We’re playing good football and we’re looking stronger. Yes, we must be confident, but we must also show respect for Sundowns because they are not six, seven times league champions for nothing,” concluded the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.



“Let’s hope their run of bad form continues but it will continue if we keep the pressure and the more pressure we put on them the crack will get wider and wider.”