Nabi ‘needs support’ in order to succeed at Chiefs

“So, I'm sure if he can get maximum support here as well, he can do wonders.

The arrival of Nasreddine Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs has raised a lot of hope among the Amakhosi faithful who have seen their beloved team being reduced into a laughing stock by their rivals fans.



ALSO READ: Katsande hopeful of a Chiefs revival

And the reason being that Amakhosi have gone for nine seasons without winning any silverware while other big clubs like Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have been winning trophies.

With Nabi having done well at his previous two clubs especially in Tanzania where he won back-to-back Tanzanian Premier League titles with Young Africans (Yanga), the Chiefs fans are hoping for an end to the trophy drought at the Naturena-based.

But Nabi’s former boss at Yanga, Hersi Ally Said, says the Tunisian coach will need a lot of support in order for him to do well. Nabi, who is currently in camp with Chiefs in Turkey, spent over two years at Yanga between April 2021 and June 2023.

“So, we picked him when he was a coach at Al-Merrikh. He didn’t stay longer at Al-Merrikh then he came to Tanzania. When we brought him, we gave him much more support as a coach, from the management, from club level, we gave him much more support for him to do his work and he did well,” Hersi told the media during the Toyota Cup launch this week.

“So, I’m sure if he can get maximum support here as well, he can do wonders. For me, he’s a coach that can also give you results on the pitch and a good coach as well in terms of making plans for the game. So, technically he’s good but he needs a lot of support as well for him to do well.”

Hersi added that it’s also important for Chiefs to sign quality players for Nabi to succeed.

“Support has to come and it’s very important for him to get that support for him to do his best. Yes, we signed very good players at that time and he managed to win everything in the country during his time. Unfortunately, when he went to Rabat maybe he missed the cup and the league but he’s a good coach who needs to be supported as well for him to do well here,” he added.



ALSO READ: Motaung addresses Khune future and recruitment concerns

Meanwhile, Yanga will face Chiefs in the inaugural Toyota Cup at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday, 28 July and Hersi is looking forward to the clash between the two African giants.

“As the Young Africans Sports Club, we are very pleased to receive this invitation to participate in the Toyota Cup 2024. This match continues the relationship between our two big teams in Africa, which began last year when we invited Chiefs to participate in our exhibition friendly match called Wiki Ya Mwananchi. We are delighted by this invitation and promise to deliver a competitive match that will help us prepare for the new season of 2024/25,” concluded Hersi.