Gavin Hunt commits to SuperSport United

“SuperSport United FC is pleased to confirm the contract extension of Head Coach Gavin Hunt on a two-year deal,” the Tshwane-based club announced on social media.

SuperSport United have removed any doubt over Gavin Hunt’s future by confirming his contract extension along with members of his technical team. Hunt was linked to a number of DStv Premiership clubs at the conclusion of last season.

ALSO READ: Nabi ‘needs support’ in order to succeed at Chiefs

The four-time league winner has since put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Matsatsantsa a Pitori ahead of the 2024-2025 season. His assistant coach Andre Arendse has also committed to the club for two more seasons as well as goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson.

Veteran defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has also been rewarded with a one-year contract extension. The 34-year-old is seen as a vital cog in United’s defence having joined the club from Orlando Pirates two seasons ago. Hunt and Hlatshwayo have a long history with each other having both won the league at Bidvest Wits in 2017

“SuperSport United FC is pleased to confirm the contract extension of Head Coach Gavin Hunt on a two-year deal,” the Tshwane-based club announced on social media.

“Assistant Coach Andre Arendse and Goalkeeper Coach Grant Johnson have also extended their contacts by a further two years. The club is also pleased to announce the contract extension of Thulani Hlatshwayo (One year), Gape Moralo and Bilal Baloyi (Two years) and Gamphani Lungu (Two years).”

🚨CLUB NEWS!🚨



SuperSport United FC is pleased to confirm the contract extension of Head Coach Gavin Hunt on a

two-year deal. pic.twitter.com/oII8EpblYc — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 9, 2024

ALSO READ: Kodisang officially joins Sundowns

The club reportedly signed Keagan Dolly and Vincent Pule from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively as they aim to improve on their seventh-place finish from the last campaign.