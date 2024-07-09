Motaung addresses Khune future and recruitment concerns

“He’s part of the family and he’s like a young brother to me. 25 years is a very long time so we are working behind the scenes," said Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung insists the club is currently engaged with Itumeleng Khune over his future. The former Bafana Bafana captain still wants to continue playing but the club have in the past been clear about offering him a different role in a non-playing capacity.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Chiefs unveil new coach

Khune was not part of the traveling party to Türkiye where Amakhosi are currently on a pre-season tour. It looks like the long-serving goalkeeper will have to look elsewhere if he’s not ready to hang up his gloves.

“He’s part of the family and he’s like a young brother to me. 25 years is a very long time so we are working behind the scenes and engaging with him and looking at the opportunities where we can work together,” Motaung answered when questioned about Khune’s immediate future.

“It’s a process and again, I ask for patience to allow us to make sure that when we make the announcement, we make the right one. I think any player always wants to play. We are having those discussions but as part of the family, we love him. He has been a big part of the brand and we look forward to establishing another relationship with him.

While the appointment of coach Nasreddine Nabi has been well received by the Chiefs faithful, the playing personnel is an area that needs to be addressed as well. The Naturena-based club haven’t yet announced their new recruits. Chiefs have reportedly signed left back Bongani Sam from bitter rivals Orlando Pirates to replace Sifiso Hlanti

“We need to give the coach who has just come in and his technical team as well as the rest of the team time to finalise those details,” Motaung pleaded.

“Work is being done behind the scenes and it makes sense for us to allow the coach to come in first and also be part of the decisions that are being made so those announcements will come soon.”

ALSO READ: Rabat show interest in Chiefs coach

Chiefs have also parted ways with Keagan Dolly, Njabulo Ngcobo and Siyethemba Sithebe as the rebuild continues at the Soweto giants who are hoping for a change in fortunes under an all-new technical team that is headed by Nabi.