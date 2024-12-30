Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

30 Dec 2024

03:01 pm

Nabi says Chiefs ‘played with handbrake’ against Chippa

"We needed to start on the front foot from the beginning," said Nabi.

Nabi says Chiefs 'played with handbrake' against Chippa

Nasreddine Nabi, coach of Kaizer Chiefs PhotoMuzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is confident that Amakhosi can build from this past weekend’s victory over Chippa United.

This comes after Amakhosi edged the Chilli Boys 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in their final Betway Premiership game of 2024.

ALSO READ: Shabalala stunner gives Chiefs some festive cheer

“We needed to start on the front foot from the beginning. I would say that the first half was good, not very good but was good, the only issue was that after we scored the first goal, in the second half we played with fear, and when you play with fear, you play with the handbrake,” said Nabi.

“When you play with fear you don’t go forward or go back back, but it’s understandable, it’s psychological because the last results were not very positive and the players wanted so much to get three points that sometimes they felt like not going forward, just to sit back and defend,” added the Tunisian coach.

Nabi also praised his charges for the way they played against Chippa and reserved special praise for goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma who pulled off some great saves to make sure that Chiefs take all the three points.

“But after these three points, we are confident we can build from this. Congratulations to everyone, the goalkeeper as well, with good saves he made, but we are not there in our quality of game that we want to put forward but we believe going forward we will build from this and have more consistent quality games,” commented Nabi.

Chiefs, who are seventh on the log standings and trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 15 points, will resume their league campaign with a clash against 12th-placed Cape Town City away in the Mother City on Sunday. They will then host Stellenbosch FC at home next week on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Riveiro pleased with Pirates’ scrappy win over Magesi

Nabi will be looking to get maximum points from both games in order to close the gap on Sundowns who will not be in action in the domestic league this weekend. The Brazilians will travel to Morocco this week where they will play Raja Casablanca in a CAF Champions League clash on Saturday night (kick-off for this clash is 9pm).

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Chippa United F.C. Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘We fight both sides’: Inconsistencies point to SA government siding with Frelimo in Mozambique unrest
South Africa WATCH: SABC Employee’s rant on flight sparks social media storm
Crime SA’s grim unsolved crimes in 2024:  Joshlin Smith, Jacques Freitag and Mark Lifman
Courts Mozambican man gets six months in jail or R6k fine for smuggling 14 girls into South Africa
World South Korea plane crashes with 181 aboard, with only two confirmed survivors

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES