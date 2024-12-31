Chippa United confirm Kwanele Kopo’s departure

According to the club’s statement, Kopo wants to return to Johannesburg to focus on his family and personal priorities.

Chippa United have confirmed that coach Kwanele Kopo will be leaving the club as his contract expires at midnight tonight.

Kopo joined the Chilli Boys on a one-year deal in January this year as a co-coach together with Thabo September, but later took over as sole head coach with September as his assistant.



In a statement released by Chippa on Tuesday, the club revealed that they offered Kopo a contract renewal six months ago, however, he decided not to extend his stay at the Eastern Cape-based outfit.

Chippa also revealed that September will replace Kopo as the head coach and will be assisted by Mabhuti Khenyeza.

The club statement:

“Chippa United FC confirms that Coach Kwanele Kopo will be stepping down as head coach as his contract officially comes to an end at midnight tonight.

“Coach Kopo joined the club in January 2024 on a one-year contract and played a pivotal role in the team’s journey this past year.

“Despite being offered a contract renewal six months ago, Coach Kopo has opted not to extend his tenure with the club, citing a desire to return to Johannesburg to focus on his family and personal priorities.

“His departure marks the end of a successful chapter in his coaching career and an important phase in the evolution of Chippa United FC. We respect his decision and express our heartfelt gratitude for his leadership, professionalism, and the progress achieved under his guidance.



“As we bid farewell, we are pleased to announce that Coach Thabo September will take over as head coach, continuing his impactful journey with the team. He will be supported by newly appointed assistant coach Mabhuti Khanyeza, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his illustrious career as both a player and a coach.

“Chippa United FC is committed to building on the strong foundation laid by Coach Kopo. We remain focused on delivering competitive performances and nurturing talent. We wish Coach Kopo every success in his future endeavours and thank him for his invaluable contributions to our club.”