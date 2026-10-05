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No loan moves for Sundowns’ Goss

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By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

5 October 2026

01:00 pm

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Pitso Mosimane still picked Goss despite the goalkeeper having made only one appearance for Sundowns this season.

No loan moves for Bafana's Ricardo Goss

Ricardo Goss of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 semi-final match against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

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Ricardo Goss is expected to play a crucial role for Mamelodi Sundowns, with the possibility of another loan deal off the table for now.

Goss’ Sundowns loans

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has been sent out on a couple of loan spells since joining Sundowns from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2020.

He was at Siwelele FC last season, where he was the number one goalkeeper and formed part of the Bafana squad that went to the FIFA World Cup.

Siwelele were reportedly keen to retain him at the beginning of the season, but Sundowns rejected the offer as they see him playing an important role in what is expected to be a busy schedule.

Goss is the second-choice goalkeeper behind Ronwen Williams, which has not raised questions over his place in the national team. However, coach Pitso Mosimane still picked Goss despite the goalkeeper having made only one appearance for Sundowns this season.

Goss to fight for his place

There were thoughts that more clubs would try to secure Goss during the January transfer window, but Sundowns don’t intend on letting him go.

For now, Goss will have to fight for his place, with the hope of getting game time in cup competitions, as Williams is expected to play most of the games in the league and CAF Champions League.

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Bafana Bafana Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)
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