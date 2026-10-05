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Mofokeng linked with Premier League move

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By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

5 October 2026

02:00 pm

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Chelsea and Brighton are reportedly interested in the services of the 21-year-old attacking star.

Relebohile Mofokeng - Bafana Bafana

Relebohile Mofokeng (left) celebrates after scoring against Eritrea. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

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Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng is reportedly being watched by several top European sides, including English Premier League giants Chelsea.

Mofokeng off to a flier

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, a self-described ‘Global Transfer News Expert,’ Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Chelsea and Brighton are monitoring the 21-year-old former Orlando Pirates playmaker.

Mofokeng has got off to a fantastic start to the season with his new club, Belgian side Union St Gilloise, and with Bafana.

He netted two superbly-taken goals in South Africa’s 5-0 hammering of Eritrea on Wednesday in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Brighton more likely?

For Union, Mofokeng has already bagged three goals and one assist, including netting on his Uefa Europa League debut against Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Brighton might be a more likely move than Chelsea for Mofokeng. The Seagulls owner Tony Bloom is also a minority shareholder in Union St Gilloise. Brighton previously signed Bafana forward Percy Tau, and immediately loaned him to Union.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Chelsea F.C. Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Premier League (EPL)
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