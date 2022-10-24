No time to celebrate Chiefs win for AmaZulu as focus turns to league

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC coach Romain Folz says his team will not be allowed to celebrate too much after getting to the final in the MTN8.

It will be the first time Usuthu play a final since 2010 when they played in the Nedbank Cup final against Bidvest Wits.

The Durban side eliminated Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 after their second leg semi-finals match ended goalless on Sunday.

And while Folz allowed his players to have some fun after the win, he said it would only be for one night and then they get back to serious business.

“I think we approached the game very well. I don’t think anyone would have had anything to say if we were already leading 2-0 at half-time based on the chances that we had.

“I’m very happy for the boys and I’m very happy for the fans as well,” said the 32-year-old AmaZulu boss.

“They believed in us and the one thing we didn’t want is to let them down. So we gave them our very best, as I promised before the game…

“I promised the fans that we would go to the final. We are so happy we made good on that promise.

“I still think it’s a game we could’ve won. So on the coaching side, yes, we qualified, and I’m very happy but it’s a game we should’ve put to bed at half-time.

“But honestly, I think we were the best team today, we deserve to be in the final. We’re going to prepare for the two league games we have this week as best as we can.

“I will allow the boys to celebrate tonight, but only tonight,” said Folz after the game on Sunday.

AmaZulu will meet Folz’ former side Marumo Gallants in a DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.