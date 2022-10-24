Zwane admits Chiefs lost MTN8 semi-final in first leg

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes that if his team had utilised the chances they created in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against AmaZulu FC, they would have had a different ending.

Amakhosi were pushed aside by Usuthu after the second leg in Durban ended in a goalless draw on Sunday.



The first leg had ended in a 1-1 draw, and AmaZulu went through on away goals rule, leaving Zwane to rue the chances they missed in the first leg.



Chiefs could have easily won the first leg by at least three goals had they been sharp and converted their opportunities.



“The goals we missed in Johannesburg, they came back to haunt us here today,” Zwane admitted after the match.



“Remember the number of clear-cut chances we created in the first leg, we couldn’t take more, we only scored one. We could’ve scored at least two or three goals coming here to Durban,” added Zwane.



“It would have been a different ball game altogether. Unfortunately we didn’t take those chances.”



The Amakhosi mentor says AmaZulu had an easier time on Sunday because they knew that as long as they didn’t concede they would be fine.



“They were just playing to buy time, at the same time they were dangerous because they were slowing the game down and increasing the tempo all of a sudden.



“We just needed a goal against the run of play but unfortunately we couldn’t get one. I cannot fault the boys’ performance.



“They tried their level best and it was not easy, it was not meant to be,” said a dejected Zwane.



Zwane will not have much time to dwell on his team’s poor display at the weekend as he has to get them up and running for the upcoming game.



Amakhosi play the most anticipated game in the local football calendar, the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.



AmaZulu’s Romain Folz was happy with his players’ application of their tactics in the match, but felt they could have crowned the occasion with a win.



“I think the game, we approached it very well. I don’t think anyone would’ve had anything to say if it’s 2-0 at half-time, with the chances that we had,” said Folz.



“I’m very happy for the boys and I’m very happy for the fans as well. They believed in us and the one thing we didn’t want was to let them down.



“So we gave them our very best, as I promised before the game – I promised the fans that we’ll go into the final, we are so happy.



“I still think it’s a game we could’ve won. So on the coaching side, yes, we qualified, I’m very happy but it’s a game we should’ve put to bed by half time.”