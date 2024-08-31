OPINION: It’s all still up for grabs in the MTN8 semis

I don’t know about you but I like my football unpredictable and most importantly, competitive. The MTN8 semifinal first legs...

It is still very much up in the air as to which of the semifinalists will lift the MTN8 trophy. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

I don’t know about you but I like my football unpredictable and most importantly, competitive. The MTN8 semifinal first legs served up entertaining football and very few could’ve predicted the scoreline from both games. As a neutral, the drama is always welcomed and the unpredictability of what’s going to happen in the second leg of both games is what competitive football is all about.

Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City played to a 1-1 draw in Cape Town while Stellenbosch FC produced a stunning 1-0 upset against Mamelodi Sundowns. Judging by what I saw in midweek, I have a feeling that there will be more twists and turns in the battle to determine who will contest the final of the winner-takes-all competition.

When the draw was made, there was already talk of another dream final between the Buccaneers and the Brazilians, but it looks like the two teams from the Mother City have other ideas. Who would’ve thought that Stellies would beat Sundowns on their home turf? Steve Barker’s men played with no fear and pressed aggressively against the star-studded league champions.

If I was a Masandawana, I’d be very worried about the return match that will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. Sundowns haven’t yet found their rhythm and it’s hard to identify with them at the moment but I also think credit should go to Stellenbosch. Sundowns missed a couple of chances late in the game but Stellenbosch could’ve also ran away with the first leg in the first half.

In football, you control the game in two ways. It’s either you have the lion’s share of ball possession or you are disciplined in your set-up and the team from the Cape Winelands executed the latter to perfection. We often hammer the pre-tournament favourites for lacklustre performances and in the process forget to praise the underdogs.

When Relebohile Mofokeng opened the scoring at the Cape Town Stadium 15 minutes into the game, it looked like Pirates would blow away City. Although Pirates have an away goal advantage, Eric Tinkler’s men regrouped and held their own against the new cup kings of South African football.

Intriguing ties

What makes both games intriguing is that all four teams have big questions to answer. If you’re Pirates, do you sit on your advantage or do you attack from the first whistle at Orlando Stadium? For The Citizens, when do you start playing against an equally strong Pirates team that will be backed by their spiritual followers, the Ghost?

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been trending on social media and his headache is also about team selection. Themba Zwane would be the first name on many people’s team sheet. There’s also a question of whether or not misfiring striker Peter Shalulile should be dropped to the bench.

Whatever answers they come up with, I can guarantee you that there will be heartache. Will the dream final become a reality or turn into a nightmare? Only time will tell but expect more drama.