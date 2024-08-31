Pirates stroll past City into MTN8 final

Mabasa and Hotto get the goals in a dominant display at Orlando Stadium.

Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates with Pirates supporters after opening the scoring against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates made light work of Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, dominating their Mother City opponents in a 2-0 victory in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal.

That result gave the Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers a 3-1 aggregate win over Eric Tinkler’s City, and puts them into a third consecutive MTN8 final.

Riveiro’s side have won the last two finals, and there is no reason to think they will not make it three in a row, given their excellent early-season form.

It was City who had the first shot at goal, Prince Tijueza’s effort easily saved by Sipho Chaine.

Tijueza was causing Pirates problems on the right wing, and Eric Tinkler was furious a foul was not give after his Namibian attacker was pulled down on the edge of the box.

The City coach got a yellow card from referee Thando Ndzandzeka for his complaints.

Pirates were having their own joy in attack down City’s left hand side, and Patrick Maswanganyi could have done better as he found space inside the area, but opted to cross instead of shoot and the chance was cleared.

Monnapule Saleng then won a corner after some trickery took him to the byline, and from the resultant set piece, Relebohile Mofokeng swung in a corner that was headed past Darren Keet by Tshegofatso Mabasa, to give the Buccaneers a 25th minute lead.

Hotto’s hammer blow

Pirates doubled their lead two minutes before the break, Deon Hotto’s free kick flying into the net via a slight deflection off the City wall. It was a spectacular effort, though Keet should probably have been better positioned to make a save.

After the break, Mabasa might have added to his tally, but Keet made a fine save, while Mofokeng should have scored, going past Keet as the City ‘keeper raced off his line, but shooting into the side netting with the goal gaping.