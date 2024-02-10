Local Soccer

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

10 Feb 2024

OPINION: Bafana’s job is not over at AFCON, wrap it up by leaving a bronze mark

Bafana's players have raised the bar and now the world is looking at them with a sharp eye.

Bafana Bafana defender Aubrey Modiba. Picture: ©Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

As much as I feel that Bafana Bafana have proved their point at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), I still believe they need to leave a final statement when they take on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the third/fourth place play-off match at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on Saturday.

We are all over the moon about how the team has managed to defy the odds and prove us wrong by reaching the AFCON semifinals.

Bafana can again take their place among the African giants, nations that are respected and feared when it comes to continental and global football.

But as much as a lot of people don’t take today’s match seriously, I hope the Bafana players do. I know that after the disappointment of not making it to the final, it could be mentally exhausting for these players to play this game.

Bafana players have raised the bar and now the world is looking at them with a close eye, hence they need to go out there and continue the mission of restoring the nation’s pride.

The guys have been very impressive – to hear of many of our players attracting interest from Europe says something about the talent we have in the country.

Mokoena, Modiba magic

Already people are talking a lot about Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba, who have both done well thus far in the competition.

So, going into this match, I hope the guys don’t drop their heads.

I hear Mokoena, Percy Tau and Ronwen Williams are doubtful for the match, but I’m certain we still have suitable replacements to continue with the job.

What makes this Bafana game huge is the fact that we began our Afcon campaign on a bad note, and I think we should end the tournament with our heads held high by claiming victory against DR Congo, who are surely not going to take this game lightly.

