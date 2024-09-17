Orlando Pirates make decision on Lesedi Kapinga

Orlando Pirates have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Lesedi to terminate his contract.

Kapinga joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in July last year after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 29-year-old winger, however, struggled to cement his place in the Pirates starting line-up last season, making only 13 appearances in all competitions and providing one assist.



Kapinga has not made any appearance for Pirates in the MTN8 and CAF Champions League matches this season and that has led to both parties agreeing to part ways.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Lesedi Kapinga for the early release of his contract,” read a short statement released by the club on Tuesday.



“Both parties have agreed to amicably part ways following a meeting earlier today.



“On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we would like to thank Lesedi for his time at the Club and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Kapinga becomes the seventh player to be released by Pirates after Kermit Erasmus, Richard Ofori, Fortune Makaringe, Souaibou Marou, Thabang Monare, and Siyabonga Mpontshane, who has since taken up a non-playing role at the club.