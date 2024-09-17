Former Sundowns midfielder Mkhuma closer to PSL return

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Promise Mkhuma is still clubless, despite attracting interest from numerous clubs in the PSL.



The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at AmaTuks where he regained his form that once made him a top prospect.



Mkhuma was promoted to the Sundowns senior team by Pitso Mosimane and made his debut in top-flight football in 2020.



The Brazilians parted ways with Mkhuma at the end of last season but it looks like the talented left-footed midfielder is in high demand with a host of clubs, including his former team AmaTuks, looking to secure his services.

“Promise was back home recently and he was sorting out some personal stuff that had to do with his family and I can’t get into details because these things are private by nature but he’s ready to get back on the field now,” a source close to the player confirmed to Mgosi squad.

“Don’t be surprised to see him back at AmaTuks because they understand his situation and they are open to giving him another chance because he did well for them last season. There are three Betway Premiership teams that have also shown interest and Richards Bay are one of them.”