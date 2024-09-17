Chippa United unveil new signings including Orlando Pirates’ Baloni

The two players were unveiled during Chippa’s kit launch event.

Chippa United have confirmed the signing of Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphelo Baloni.

Baloni, who was signed by Pirates last season from Motsepe Foundation Championship side now-defunct All Stars FC, joins the Chilli Boys on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old will be looking to play more games at Chippa United after struggling for game time at Orlando Pirates, featuring in only 13 matches in all competitions in his first season.



Chippa also announced the Tanzanian left-back Gabriel Gadiel Michael Kamagi, also known as Gadiel Kamagi, who joins the Chilli Boys on a permanent deal from relegated Cape Town Spurs.

The two players were unveiled on Monday during Chippa’s kit launch event, which was also attended by the mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Gary van Niekerk.

“Chippa United FC is thrilled to announce the official launch of our brand-new kit for the 2024/2025 season, designed to embody the passion, pride, and resilience of our beloved club.

“This momentous occasion also saw the introduction of our latest signings who are set to strengthen the squad and bring fresh energy to the team,” read a statement from the Chilli Boys on their official X account.

“Among the talented new players unveiled at the press event were: Siphelo Baloni – A versatile midfielder ready to make an impact and Gabriel Michael – a promising left-back from Tanzania bringing international experience.”



Chippa boss excited with new signings

Chippa chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, also shared his insights and enthusiasm about the upcoming season.

Mpengesi highlighted the club’s commitment to achieving better results and further strengthening the squad to compete at the highest level in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).



Chippa have been one of the busiest sides during the current transfer window. The Chilli Boys have so far announced the arrivals of Andile Jali, Aphelele Teto, Azola Matrose, Giovanni Philander, Sifiso Mazibuko, Samkelo Jali, Xolani Sithole, Thobani Jacobs, Boy Madingwane, Malebogo Modise.