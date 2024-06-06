Pirates’ Chaine credits Riveiro for his heroics this season

'You just need someone to believe in your abilities and for me it happened to be coach José when he came in,' he said.

Sipho Chaine celebrates with the man-of-the-match trophy after his brilliance in the shootout helped Orlando Pirates lift the MTN8. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix.

Sipho Chaine has credited José Riveiro for showing faith in him as the number one goalkeeper at Orlando Pirates. The former Bloemfontein Celtic shotstopper once again produced heroics in the 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns as Pirates lifted the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

He saved Lucas Ribeiro’s penalty early in the first half to keep his side in the game. Chaine first endeared himself to the Buccaneers faithful when he saved three penalties in the 3-1 win over Sundowns during the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium last year.

The 27-year-old joined the Soweto giants during the 2022/2023 season from Chippa United. Following his latest performance for the Soweto giants at Mbombela Stadium against the Brazilians, Chaine reflected on his time under the Spanish coach.

“You need someone that believes in you in every sphere of life. You just need someone to believe in your abilities and for me it happened to be coach José when he came in,” he said.

“I’ve never changed the way I am. I’ve always been the same Sipho that everybody knows and I try as much as I can to improve myself to get better every day in every training session and in games.

“Football is a very difficult sport and you might face a hundred situations, all of them different and I always try to work and better myself to be the best player that I can be.”

‘I’m glad I could help the team’

Chaine also looked back on the 2023/2024 campaign with pride. It yielded two cup competitions for Pirates as well as securing qualification to the Caf Champions League for next season.

“I think from a team perspective, Orlando Pirates is required to be the best that it can be in each and every game or cup final that we play,” he concluded.

“I’m glad we could push each other to strive and be the best that we can be. I think every moment is important. It can be a penalty save or it can be the easiest save.

“As a goalkeeper that’s one position you need to focus for 95 minutes of the game and it can be in extra time or penalties. I try to be as focused as I can in each and every situation I encounter in every game and on the day it turned out to be the penalty (save) and I’m glad I could help the team.”