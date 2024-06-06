Local Soccer

By Katlego Modiba

6 Jun 2024

03:39 pm

Mbatha claims Downs were intimidated in the Nedbank Cup final

Thalente Mbatha claims Downs were intimidated in the Nedbank Cup final.

Thalente Mbatha of Orlando Pirates during the 2023/24 Nedbank Cup Final match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium. ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha has made another bold claim following the triumph over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final. Sundowns have dominated almost every opponent they played before the season concluded. 

However, they came unstuck against a determined Pirates side that came back from a goal down to win the game 2-1 last Saturday. Mbatha reckons the Brazilians were concerned about their qualities heading into the final.

“As I’ve said, we’re also a big team. As much as we were intimidated, they were also intimidated about who is playing,” he said.

“Whenever we play, they’re also scared of what’s going to happen. This was very special because it is my first cup final and I can say that we played well as a team.

“I think I’ve done very well but I still need to do more and I think I can still score more goals and assist other players. This win has inspired me a lot because I can see that it’s possible and it takes having the right attitude and you get the results after.”

Back to SuperSport?

Mbatha’s loan deal from SuperSport United expires at the end of June. Although the 24-year-old has made it publicly clear that he wants to remain at Pirates, he’s leaving his future in the hands of his agent and the football club.

Mbatha played in all five of the Buccaneers’ matches in the Nedbank Cup and put in a Man of the Match performance against Sundowns as the Buccaneers ended the season on high note with two cup competitions having also won the MTN8.

