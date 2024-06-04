Mbatha unsure of Pirates future as loan spell ends

Thalente Mbatha has admitted that he is unsure of his future with his loan stint at Orlando Pirates set to come to an end this month.



Mbatha is currently on loan at the Buccaneers from SuperSport United until the end of June.

Pirates have an option to buy the 24-year-old player, but the club is yet to exercise that option.

And now Mbatha, who picked up the Man of the Match award in the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, admits that he does not know where he will play his football next season.

“I’m not sure. My agent is the one who is going to sit down with the team and they’ll be able to decide, as Orlando [Pirates] have the option to buy me or not,” said Mbatha.



“I might say I want to stay but at the end of the day it’s not up to me.”

Mbatha believes he has done enough to convince Pirates to sign him permanently.

“I think I’ve done really well but I still need to do more and it’s not enough. I think I can still score more goals and assist the other players,” said Mbatha before praising Pirates coach Jose Riveiro for believing in him and for giving him a chance to play at the Buccaneers.



“He’s very humble and a confident coach and he’s a person that believes in his players. I think that is one thing that makes him special.”

Mbatha has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Pirates since joining them from Matsatsantsa a Pitori in January and has scored one goal and made two assists.