9 Jun 2024

02:13 pm

Pirates confirm exit of Erasmus and Monare

'It is with a deep sense of gratitude that we reflect on the contributions of these players during their time with us,' said the club in a statement.

Kermit Erasmus - Orlando Pirates

Kermit Erasmus (left), seen here talking to Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro, is leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of June. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates have announced that they have parted ways with four more players, whose contracts at the Buccaneers have expired.

Striker Kermit Erasmus, goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane, along with midfielder Thabang Monare are all leaving the club as free agents.

“Orlando Pirates can confirm that Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Thabang Monare and Kermit Erasmus will be leaving us when their respective contracts come to an end on June 30,” said Pirates in a statement on the club website.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude that we reflect on the contributions of these players during their time with us.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to these players for their unwavering service and commitment to the club. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Goalkeeping goodbyes

Sipho Chaine and Melusi Buthelezi have been first and second choice goalkeepers at the Buccaneers this season, with the 38 year-old Ofori only featurting in the Caf Champions League and the 38 year-old Mpontshane making just one appearance, as a substitute in a 7-1 win over Golden Arrows in early April.

It remains to be seen if the Buccaneers look to sign another goalkeeper to join their first team squad. They did already bring in 19 year-old Bayanda Zulu to join their Multichoice Diski Challenge team.

Monare’s departure, as confirmed by Phakaaathi last week, leaves a gap in midfield for Pirates that they are likely to look to fill. Monare, meanwhile, has already had interest shown in him by SuperSport United.

The 33 year-old striker Erasmus, meanwhile, leaves after getting very little game time with Pirates this season.

Erasmus did leave Pirates after getting a fifth Nedbank Cup winners medal, following the Buccaneers’ victory over Sundowns in the final at Mbombela Stadium.

