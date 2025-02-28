Kermit backs Sundowns to take Chiefs to the cleaners

When pressed on the score he responded - "I'm going to say 4-1".

Kermit Erasmus believes Mamelodi Sundowns will be far too good for Chiefs on Saturday’ Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus believes Masandawana will be far too good for Kaizer Chiefs when the two sides meet at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

Erasmus told the SoccerBeat podcast this week that he believes Miguel Cardoso’s Sundowns will beat Chiefs 4-1.

Erasmus predicts Sundowns rout of Chiefs

“It’s going to be a challenging match this weekend and may the best team win,” said Erasmus.

When pressed on the score he responded – “I’m going to say 4-1”.

Sundowns, seven time reigning Betway Premiership winners, are top of the league again and are certainly clear favourites to beat Nabi’s inconsistent Chiefs on Saturday.

Cardoso’s side have won 17 and lost just two of their 19 Premiership matches up to now. Sundowns have also beaten Chiefs twice already this season. They won 2-1 in the Premiership at FNB Stadium at the end of September and 4-0 at the same venue in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals at the start of November.

Early killers of matches

Erasmus says that it is Sundowns’ ability to kill off games so early that keeps them at full speed in every game. Masandawana have a busy schedule, with their domestic campaign combined with a Champions League quest, and the Fifa Club World Cup at the end of the season.

“The best way to save legs and to give everybody a chance to get a run is to kill games off early. And I think that is what Sundowns do really well. You see Ribeiro coming off, Peter coming off, Rayners coming off at times.

“That is the luxury they have because they kill games off easily and players get the needed rest for the next game.”