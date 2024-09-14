Pirates conquer Galaxy to boost Champions League hopes

Tshegofatso Mabasa and Deon Hotto grabbed precious away goals for Orlando Pirates as they beat Jwaneng Galaxy 2-0 in Gaborone...

Tshegofatso Mabasa and Deon Hotto grabbed precious away goals for Orlando Pirates as they beat Jwaneng Galaxy 2-0 in Gaborone on Saturday to put themselves in a fantastic position to qualify for the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Pirates lost 1-0 to Jwaneng in Gaborone at the same stage of the Champions League last season, and were knocked out on penalties by the Botswanan champions after the second leg back in Orlando.

Back then, however, Jose Riveiro did not have Mabasa at his disposal, as the Bucs striker was on loan at Moroka Swallows. Mabasa returned to Pirates in the New Year, and has been in outstanding form pretty much ever since.

The 27 year-old’s opener against Galaxy, a swivel and a volley into the corner of the net, was his 15th goal for Pirates in 2024.

Riveiro picked a strong team for the game in Gaborone, reflecting Pirates’ ambitions in terms of doing well on the continent this season. The Pirates coach also gave full back Deano Van Rooyen his debut after signing from Stellenbosch FC.

And it was Hotto who got the second goal for Pirates in the 77th minute, to put them completely in charge of the match ahead of the second leg next Saturday. Before that, Pirates will open their Betway Premiership campaign at home to Chippa United on Wednesday.