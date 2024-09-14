Ribeiro stars in Sundowns win over Swallows

Lucas Ribeiro was the star of the show in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa (l) celebrates after scoring a penalty during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 Preliminary Round 1st Leg match against Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 14 September 2024 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns bounced back to winning ways with a resounding 4-0 victory over Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Lucas Ribeiro, who scored a brace for the Brazilians, was the star of the show in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns raced to a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes through Ribeiro and Mosa Lebusa in Atteridgeville. Iqraam Rayners opened his Sundowns account five minutes before the break with a composed finish inside the box after being set up by Ribeiro.

It was the 28-year-old’s first goal for Sundowns following his move from Stellenbosch last month. The home team lost new striker Arthur Sales after 27 minutes due to injury.

The Tshwane giants went into half time leading 3-0 against a timid looking Swallows side that simply didn’t turn up. Sundowns looked much fresher and were good value for their lead but in truth they were not tested by Swallows who offered little going forward.

Ronwen Williams, who returned from injury, was a spectator throughout the match as Sundowns controlled the game from the first whistle. It could have been worse for Swallows if Masandawana were more clinical. It was too easy for the South African league champions and at times Sundowns took their foot off the paddle.

Ribeiro completed his brace 13 minutes after the interval with a low shot that went past the helpless Swallows goalkeeper to make it 4-0. The 2016 Champions League winners kept probing but wasted numerous goal-scoring opportunities to stretch their lead.

The win will be welcomed by Sundowns fans following back-to-back defeats to Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 Cup competition before the FIFA International break. Sundowns will now turn their attention to the Betway Premiership with their title defence set to kick off on Tuesday.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s charges will contest the Tshwane derby against their city neighbours SuperSport United before paying Swallows in the second leg four days later.

Sundowns have one leg in the group stages of the Champions League. They have a healthy lead and they are a sure bet to advance to the next round of Africa’s premier club competition.