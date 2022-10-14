Pirates held by AmaZulu despite Erasmus strike

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates broke their scoring drought on Friday in a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw with AmaZulu, but the visitors’ keeper Veli Mothwa was still the hero, making some great saves, including one from the spot at the Orlando Stadium.

It was a bad start for Bucs coach Jose Riveiro, with his side surviving a couple of scares from AmaZulu, particularly when Lehnohonolo Majoro put the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

Riveiro was forced to make a substitution following an injury to Bandile Shandu, which saw Fortune Makaringe having to play as a right wing-back from the 22nd minute.

Pirates looked good when going on attack, especially on the left-side where Deon Hotto was operating and combining well with Kermit Erasmus, but they just couldn’t break the solid rearguard of Usuthu.

Prior to the half-hour mark, Ofori collided with Majoro. The incident left the Usuthu striker being stretched off the field and referee Olandi Kwinda gave the visitors a penalty, which was subsequently scored by Sphesihle Maduna to give AmaZulu the lead.

As the game approached half time, a quick counter-attack saw the home side getting the equaliser courtesy of their returning striker Erasmus, who beat Mothwa at his near post to level the scores.

It was the first goal Pirates had scored in four matches, and Erasmus’ first since his return to the Buccaneers

Pirates were again forced to make a substitution in the second half, with Ofori this time having to leave the field early due to an injury – he was replaced by Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Pirates were handed a penalty a few minutes later after Ramahlwe Mphahlele was adjudged to have handled inside the box. Nkosonathi Sibisi stepped up to take the spot-kick, only to be denied by Mothwa.

With the scores level, both teams were desperate for a winner, with the Buccaneers coming close on numerous occasions. The most notable opportunity fell to Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, but Mothwa made a good save.

In the end, both sides had to settle for a point, which does little to help Pirates’ ambition to make ground at the top of the table.