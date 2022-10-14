Kaizer Chiefs still have a long way to go, says Zwane

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane does now believe that Kaizer Chiefs are the machine that he wants them to be just yet.

The Chiefs coach, however, is happy with the progress made with the team, which is on a three-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership.

And Amakhosi will be hoping to make it four in a row when they meet Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“We still have a long way to go,” said Zwane at Naturena Village on Thursday when asked if his team had turned the corner.

“There are still 19 games to play. We are obviously still building the team and trying to get the combinations right.

“It looks promising for the fact that we are creating enough goal-scoring opportunities and we are getting there steadily. There is a lot of improvement in the team overall,” added Zwane.

Zwane is yet to find his team and says he is still trying out different combinations. The latest change in the central midfield saw Njabulo Blom taking Siyethemba Sithebe’s place and it seems to have been a master move.

“The strategy remains the same, it is just a change of personnel. There are obviously those who grasp the tactics quicker and those who will take some time in terms of responding,” Zwane says.

“At the moment I think the guys in the middle are gelling and getting better. In the first few games of the season Sithebe added much needed value.

“But unfortunately there are games where he ran out of steam which is something we expected because there was a time he was not playing football at all.

“So, we are now managing him, we believe in him and we know he will come back stronger. The other guys are doing well for the team,” said Zwane.

Chiefs will meanwhile be without goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune while Khama Billiat and Happy Mashiane are doubtful for the Chippa game.

“Khama is being monitored and we will see if he is ready to play. Itu is not available for this weekend. Hopefully he will get better soon.

“We have George (Matlou) and Zitha (Kwinika) back from suspension and Happy (Mashiane) has been battling a little with an injury but he started training this week.

“So, we are also managing him. At the moment I think we have a clean bill of health and hope to keep it this way.

“At this time of the season you need everyone available so that you can get the chemistry going,” said Zwane.