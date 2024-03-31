Johnson coy on Kaizer Chiefs future

"It's all in the hands of the Almighty,” Johnson said.

Cavin Johnson is not sure whether he would stay on as Kaizer Chiefs head coach next season.



Johnson was appointed as Chiefs interim coach in October last year after the club parted ways with Molefi Ntseki following a poor start to the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.



“I don’t know. But we’ll see. It’s all in the hands of the Almighty,” Johnson answered when a question about his Chiefs future was posed to him following the goalless draw against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I will tell you, I will really inform you there’s no such thing as interim coach. You take the team and you work until the team doesn’t need you anymore.

“So yes, I’m doing the best I can as a coach and taking this brand of football to the best that we can for the last nine games of the season,” he added.



Following Saturday’s draw Chiefs remained seventh on the log with 30 points from 21 games. They are five points behind second placed Stellenbosch, who they meet at home on Tuesday.