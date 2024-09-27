Pirates’ Monyane and co suspended for weekend games

At least three players are suspended for the weekend's Betway Premiership games.

Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane is among the players suspended for this weekend’s Betway Premiership games.

The right-back picked up his fourth yellow card from the bench during the Buccaneers’ 3-0 win over Polokwane City on Tuesday, and will therefore miss Sunday’s clash against Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Also on Sunday, Chippa United will miss Sirgio Kammies when they host TS Galaxy at the Buffalo City Municipality Stadium. The defender was sent off during the 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.



ALSO READ: Pirates coach calls for cool heads ahead of Richards Bay clash

Stellenbosch FC will be without Sage Stephens when they visit Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. The goalkeeper is suspended for this clash after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in the 3-0 loss against Cape Town City in a Betway Premiership clash on Wednesday.

Betway Premiership fixtures:

Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns – FNB Stadium – 3pm

Sekhukhune United vs Golden Arrows – New Peter Mokaba Stadium – 3pm

Magesi FC vs Royal AM – Old Peter Mokaba Stadium – 5.30pm

Cape Town City vs SuperSport United – Athlone Stadium – 8pm

Marumo Gallants vs AmaZulu FC – Free State Stadium – 8pm

Sunday

Richards Bay FC vs Orlando Pirates – King Zwelithini Stadium – 3pm

Chippa United vs TS Galaxy – Buffalo City Municipality Stadium – 3pm

Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch FC – Old Peter Mokaba Stadium – 3pm