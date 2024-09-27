Betway PSL

Home » News

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

27 Sep 2024

01:58 pm

Pirates’ Monyane and co suspended for weekend games

At least three players are suspended for the weekend's Betway Premiership games.

Pirates' Monyane and co suspended for weekend games

Thabiso Monyane of Orlando Pirates Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane is among the players suspended for this weekend’s Betway Premiership games.

The right-back picked up his fourth yellow card from the bench during the Buccaneers’ 3-0 win over Polokwane City on Tuesday, and will therefore miss Sunday’s clash against Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Also on Sunday, Chippa United will miss Sirgio Kammies when they host TS Galaxy at the Buffalo City Municipality Stadium. The defender was sent off during the 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach calls for cool heads ahead of Richards Bay clash

Stellenbosch FC will be without Sage Stephens when they visit Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. The goalkeeper is suspended for this clash after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in the 3-0 loss against Cape Town City in a Betway Premiership clash on Wednesday.

Betway Premiership fixtures:

Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns – FNB Stadium – 3pm
Sekhukhune United vs Golden Arrows – New Peter Mokaba Stadium – 3pm
Magesi FC vs Royal AM – Old Peter Mokaba Stadium – 5.30pm
Cape Town City vs SuperSport United – Athlone Stadium – 8pm
Marumo Gallants vs AmaZulu FC – Free State Stadium – 8pm

Sunday

Richards Bay FC vs Orlando Pirates – King Zwelithini Stadium – 3pm
Chippa United vs TS Galaxy – Buffalo City Municipality Stadium – 3pm
Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch FC – Old Peter Mokaba Stadium – 3pm

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Chippa United F.C. Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Richards Bay Stellenbosch F.C.

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Hlophe’s JSC gig halted after court ruling
Politics ANC-DA rift in Tshwane a ‘blow for GNU’
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: From the Brink of oblivion, the ANC keeps rising to power
South Africa ‘R6 billion in the red’; Gauteng could face bankruptcy by 2025 amid e-tolls debt
Politics Cilliers Brink removed as City of Tshwane mayor

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES