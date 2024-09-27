AmaZulu snap up former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Ofori

AmaZulu FC have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori on a permanent deal.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper joins Usuthu as a free agent after he was released by Pirates following the expiry of his contract.

AmaZulu confirmed Ofori’s capture via a statement on the news on Friday.



“Amazulu Football Club have secured the services of free agent goalkeeper Richard Ofori, 30. The Ghanaian international joined the club on a permanent deal,” read the club statement.



“Ofori, who will be joining the KwaZulu Natal team for the upcoming Betway Premiership season, is eager to make an impact.”

Ofori expressed delight at having signed for a “big club” like AmaZulu.

“I’m happy to be here in KZN again. It feels like home, as KwaZulu Natal was where I first arrived in South Africa. We’re here to work and continue the journey. The team is a big club, the oldest in the country, and I’m here to contribute,” said Ofori.

“The team has excellent goalkeepers, and together, we aim to work as a unit to help the club achieve its goals.”

Having struggled for game time at Pirates last season, where he only featured in three matches across all competitions, Ofori will be hoping to play regularly at Usuthu.

Ofori says goodbye to Pirates

Meanwhile, Ofori has bid farewell to Orlando Pirates and wished the club well, ahead of his move to AmaZulu.

Ofori, who spent four seasons at Pirates, was among a group of players who were released by the club at the end of last season. ‘The Black Cat’ is said to be close to joining Usuthu on a free transfer.

The Ghana goalkeeper took to social media to write an emotional message to the Buccaneers and the club fans.



“The past couple of years have been years of grace and power. I couldn’t have been happier, more robust, focused, and motivated than in a place I’ve called home. Being part of the Orlando Pirates brought new challenges, joy, huddles, and energy,” wrote Ofori on his Instagram account.