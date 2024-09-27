Pirates coach calls for cool heads ahead of Richards Bay clash

Pirates are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions this season.

Somila Ntsundwana Richards Bay FC (left) and Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates (right). The sides are set to meet in a Betway Premiership clash on Sunday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

As high-flying Orlando Pirates head to Durban to face Richards Bay in what is expected to be an exciting Betway Premiership on Sunday, Bucs coach Jose Roveiro has warned his charges to keep their feet on the ground (kick-off is at 3 pm).

The Buccaneers go into this game at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi in a good vein of form having won their last five matches in a row.

Overall, Pirates are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions this season. Still, Riveiro says the Buccaneers need cool heads to continue their winning run this weekend.



“It’s time to keep our feet on the ground… keep looking forward. We know where we want to go but at the same time, we know that week after week it will become more and more difficult,” said the Spanish coach.

Even though Pirates head into this clash against the Natal Rich Boyz as hot favourites, they have not had an easy against Richards Bay in recent clashes between the sides.

Last season, Richards Bay knocked Pirates out of the Carling Knockout. And they drew 0-0 in the league at home before claiming a 1-0 victory in Orlando, with Sanele Barns scoring the winner for Natal Rich Boyz in the first half of the match.

Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter has revealed that his team will sit back and try to catch Pirates on the counter when the teams meet on Sunday.

Speaking after his team’s 0-0 draw against Royal AM in the KZN derby on Tuesday, Truter said it would be unwise of them to try and go toe-to-toe with the high-fling Pirates outfit.

“It’s all about what you’re willing to give or sacrifice for you to get something from a Pirates that are very offensive-minded, well-coached, and with good quality,” said Truter.

“At this point, I don’t think there’s any team that plans for three points against Pirates.



“It’s either via a set piece or counter-attack, and that’s sitting back and stopping them from scoring for us to get something, and that’s a challenge on its own, whether home or away because Pirates supporters will also outnumber you.”

Richards Bay are in eighth place in the Betway Premiership with four points after three matches with one win, one draw, and a loss, while Pirates are second with six points after winning both opening league matches.