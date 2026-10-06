Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘It is how you handle the pressure’

Both Sundowns and Pirates have started the season in fine form.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says it is about handling the key moments when the Buccaneers take on Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s MTN8 final.

Pirates look to make it five in a row

PIrates are going for an astonishing fifth straight MTN8 title and a second in a row under Ouaddou. The also won last season’s Carling Black Label Knockout under their Moroccan head coach and, of course, finally ended a 14 year wait for the Betway Premiership title.

Both Sundowns and Pirates have started the season in fine form again and look likely to turn the Premiership into a two-horse race.

Pirates have to be slight favourites heading into Saturday’s encounter, simply because of their record in this competition. Sundowns won eight Premiership titles in a row before Pirates won last season, but have won just two MTN8 titles in the last ten years.

“It is how you handle the pressure, how you are consistent and resilient to defend as well,” said Ouaddou on the small details that it takes to win a cup final.

“For me there are key moments in the game – how you start the game, how you can give trust to the whole team. I always say the first 15 minutes are very important in a game. And of course in cup games you don’t want to concede. It is a direct elimination and you have to be focused.

‘Concentration is very important. And … it is about when you manage to get chances. In a cup final you will not get so many chances and you have to convert them.

“It is how you will be efficient in the two areas of truth – the two boxes. How can you be efficient in those areas for a long time? Not just for 20 minutes. For that you need organisation, you need discipline and you need communication.

‘You need creativity’

“And you need creativity in this kind of final. If you see the last finals that Pirates played in, you can say that in every game there were one or two players able to bring creativity and change the game.”

Pirates and Sundowns’ preparations have both been somewhat hampered but so many of their players being on international duty. Still, both sides have squads that should be capable of making up for any injury problems picked up playing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ouaddou, meanwhille, was unclear on whether winger Mohau Nkota, striker Evidence Makgopa or midfielder Thalente Mbatha would be available for Saturday’s match, though both are back in full training.

“They are in good shape, coming back … the medical department … are doing everything for them to be available in the next games. For now I cannot tell you more,” said Ouaddou.