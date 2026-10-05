Cardoso reveals long-term Sundowns future ahead of MTN8 final

'I have a long-term contract, I'm so pleased, I feel respected and that's the most important thing for a coach,' said the 54-year-old.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has revealed that he has signed a long-term contract with the club ahead of their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns’ Cardoso – ‘I’m so pleased’

There had been speculation that Cardoso had only extended his stay at Sundowns by one year at the beginning of the current campaign, with the club exercising their option to retain the Portuguese coach.

However, speaking on the latest episode of Masandawana TV, Cardoso revealed to club legend Teko Modise that he has agreed to a new long-term deal with the African champions, although he did not disclose the length of the contract.

“I have a long-term contract, I’m so pleased, I feel respected and that’s the most important thing for a coach,” the 54-year-old said.

Cardoso explained that feeling valued by the club played an important role in his decision to extend his stay at Chloorkop.

“It’s to work where people respect you and that’s what I told my chairman when we extended my contract at the beginning of the summer,” he added.

“There was only a possibility of one year, but we extended and the reason will always be that as long as you want me, you respect me and give me love I will be with you.”

December will mark two years since Cardoso joined Sundowns, making this one of his longest spells as a head coach at one club.

The nomadic coach has gained considerable credit during his time in Tshwane after guiding Sundowns to their first CAF Champions League title in 10 years earlier this year.

The former Esperance manager also reflected on the challenge of taking over from Manqoba Mngqithi, who had succeeded Rulani Mokwena, and earning the trust of a squad accustomed to previous successful coaches.

“The mentality that these boys have developed comes from the previous coaches. Since coach Pitso Mosimane, Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi,” he said.

‘I had to prove myself’

“Obviously, for me it was not easy to follow that leadership and to be accepted, (because) I come from abroad, as much as the players accepted that I had recently won against them.

“That gave me acceptance, but I had to prove myself to the players and make them believe that I can help them achieve things because they had a story that was huge and we had to give continuity to that.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns will be sweating over the fitness of Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas, who were part of the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Their availability will be closely monitored ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated top eight final as Sundowns target more silverware under Cardoso.