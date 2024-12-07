Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

7 Dec 2024

05:39 pm

Pirates’ Riveiro – ‘I’m so proud’

'The only part missing was creating more chances in the final third,” Riveiro told SABC Sport.

Jose Riveiro - Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro makes his feelings known during their goalless draw with Al Ahly on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix

Jose Riveiro praised his Orlando Pirates players on Saturday despite being held to a goalless draw by Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League Group C match at Orlando Stadium.

ALSO READ: Pirates and Ahly play out Champions League stalemate

“It was an excellent performance from beginning to end against a super-good opponent,” Riveiro told SABC Sport after the matfch.

What Pirates were missing

The Buccaneers head coach did feel that his side could have created more chance to score against the Cairo giants.

“The only part missing was creating more chances in the final third,” said Riveiro.

“We knew there would only be one or two opportunities and we had to capitalise. But I am so proud of the whole squad, even those who didn’t make it into the (matchday) 20 helped us a lot this week. It is one more point and we keep going.”

Pirates and Ahly are tied at the top of Group C on four points each.

Pirates’ Riveiro – we had our opponent in the first half

Riveiro also felt that it was a pity half time had to come, because he was sure his side were on the brink of taking the lead.

“I think we had our opponent in the first half,” he said.

ALSO READ: Modise backs Sundowns to go all the way in Champions League

“If it could have been extend for five, six or seven minutes more we could have got the led.

“In the second half they (Ahly) interrupted the game a lot. We didn’t find te same tempo and they managed to control us a bit better by defending lower. But the first 45 minutes was very good viewing for Pirates.”

Read more on these topics

Al Ahly F.C. CAF Champions league Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Diamonds are (not) forever? DA to probe ‘contradictions’ in Mashatile’s Louis Liebenberg gift
News Ramaphosa owes nation explanation why Simelane still in Cabinet, Casac says [VIDEO]
Education ‘Persistent challenge’: SA’s kids failing at maths and science – study
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Forget Dezemba, our politicians went on holiday long ago
Courts Zuma’s MK party suffers second legal blow in a week [VIDEO]

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES