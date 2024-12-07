Pirates’ Riveiro – ‘I’m so proud’

'The only part missing was creating more chances in the final third,” Riveiro told SABC Sport.

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro makes his feelings known during their goalless draw with Al Ahly on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix

Jose Riveiro praised his Orlando Pirates players on Saturday despite being held to a goalless draw by Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League Group C match at Orlando Stadium.

ALSO READ: Pirates and Ahly play out Champions League stalemate

“It was an excellent performance from beginning to end against a super-good opponent,” Riveiro told SABC Sport after the matfch.

What Pirates were missing

The Buccaneers head coach did feel that his side could have created more chance to score against the Cairo giants.

“The only part missing was creating more chances in the final third,” said Riveiro.

“We knew there would only be one or two opportunities and we had to capitalise. But I am so proud of the whole squad, even those who didn’t make it into the (matchday) 20 helped us a lot this week. It is one more point and we keep going.”

Pirates and Ahly are tied at the top of Group C on four points each.

Pirates’ Riveiro – we had our opponent in the first half

Riveiro also felt that it was a pity half time had to come, because he was sure his side were on the brink of taking the lead.

“I think we had our opponent in the first half,” he said.

ALSO READ: Modise backs Sundowns to go all the way in Champions League

“If it could have been extend for five, six or seven minutes more we could have got the led.

“In the second half they (Ahly) interrupted the game a lot. We didn’t find te same tempo and they managed to control us a bit better by defending lower. But the first 45 minutes was very good viewing for Pirates.”