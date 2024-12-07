Sundowns hold AS FAR to Champions League draw

Mamelodi Sundowns Team Picture during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 match between AS FAR and Mamelodi Sundowns at Ben M’Hamed El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco on 7 December 2024 ©Abderrahmane Damaan/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns held AS FAR to a 1-1 draw in a Caf Champions League group stage match at Stade El Abdi on Saturday night. In-from striker Iqraam Rayners opened the scoring before his strike was cancelled out by Mohamed Hrimat as the teams shared the spoils in Morocco.

It was a typical Champions League match, with little separating the two teams. Spurred on by their passionate fans, the home team will feel like they should have got all three points.

Overall, the South African champions were not at their usual best. It’s the Brazilians’ second draw of the Champions League group stage campaign after playing to goalless draw at home to AS Maniema Union.

Masandawana are now in second place in group B behind FAR who are on top of the standings. Maniema and Raja Casablanca also played to a 1-1 draw to leave the group open with four matches left to play.

FAR probed for the majority of the game and Sundowns had to count on Ronwen Willaims who made a couple of saves to keep his team in the match. Sundowns took the lead against the run of play when Rayners smashed home to break the deadlock in the 66th minute.

Hrimat popped up inside the box to slot past Williams in 74th minute following a cross from the right that left him with an easy tap in. Aubrey Modiba was sent off injury time for a second bookable offence but the red card didn’t have any effect on Sundowns, who were able to hang on for the reminder of the game.

Their next game will be against Raja on December 15 where anything less than a win will put their Champions League hopes in jeopardy. Sundowns still need to play Raja twice before hosting FAR at home. They will conclude their campaign with a trip to the DR Congo to play Maniema.